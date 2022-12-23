Recent News

  

North Sea Crude-Forties programme issued, Sverdrup bid up

The North Sea Forties crude loading programme for February was issued on Friday and points to tighter supply, while Glencore tabled a higher bid for Johan Sverdrup.

FEBRUARY PROGRAMMES

Forties will load nine cargoes in February, a trade source said, down from 11 cargoes in January.

Other programmes for benchmark grades are expected next week.

PLATTS WINDOW

Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

No deals, a trade source said.

Johan Sverdrup: Glencore bid for a Jan. 10-20 cargo at dated Brent minus $4.25, up 25 cents from a bid on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters

