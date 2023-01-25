North Sea Crude-Forties weakens after lower offer

Recent News

  

North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened on Tuesday to a discount to dated Brent after a lower offer from Vitol.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

* No deals, a trade source said.

* Forties: Vitol offered two CIF Rotterdam cargoes, of which the lowest was for Feb. 5-9 delivery at dated Brent plus $1.45. That was equal to about dated Brent minus 9 cents, according to Reuters calculations.
