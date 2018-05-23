North Sea Crude-Grades steady, Oseberg sets dated Brent

North Sea crude differentials were steady on Wednesday after a lack of bids and offers, keeping Oseberg as the cheapest benchmark grade and the one setting dated Brent’s value.

SHIPMENTS EAST

A large volume of crude is heading to China and South Korea in May and, traders said, probably in June as well.

As many as four VLCCs of Forties are heading to Asia in May, according to shipping data, as well as one or two VLCCs of Ekofisk loading in May and June, a trade source said.

PLATTS WINDOW

No cargoes traded.

Oseberg was valued at dated Brent plus $1.40 in line with a bid on Tuesday, equal dated plus 57 cents when applying the June quality premium of 83 cents.

With no change in the value of the other four benchmark grades, Oseberg sets the value of dated Brent.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler Editing by Alexandra Hudson)