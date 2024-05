North Sea Crude-WTI dips after sale

U.S. WTI Midland crude differentials slipped on Friday after Repsol sold a cargo at dated Brent minus 10 cents.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

* WTI Midland: Repsol sold to Shell May 29-June 2 at dated Brent minus 10 cents CIF Rotterdam, or dated Brent minus $1.18 on a FOB basis according to Reuters calculations.

* WTI Midland is the cheapest grade underpinning the dated Brent benchmark on Friday, and therefore set the price.

* WTI Midland: Petroineos bid June 10-14 at Dated Brent plus 20 cents CIF Rotterdam.

* WTI Midland: Total offered two cargoes June 1-5 at dated Brent plus $1 CIF Rotterdam.

* WTI Midland: Total offered June 1-5 at dated Brent plus 75 cents CIF Rotterdam.

* WTI Midland: Total offered June 9-13 at dated Brent plus $1.25 CIF Rotterdam.

* Johan Sverdrup: BP bid June 13-17 at dated Brent plus 70 cents.

* Forties: Total offered June 14-16 at dated Brent plus 40 cents.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Deepa Babington)