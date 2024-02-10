North Sea Crude-WTI weakens, others steady

Recent News

  

U.S. WTI Midland crude differentials eased on Friday after a deal, while there was no activity on North Sea grades.

PLATTS WINDOW

Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

WTI Midland: Gunvor bought from Chevron a March 9-13 CIF Rotterdam cargo at dated Brent plus $3.05, down from the average of Thursday’s indications.

The deal equated to around dated plus $1.90 when converted to an FOB basis, according to Reuters calculations.

This means WTI becomes the cheapest benchmark grade and sets the value of dated Brent, as Forties remained steady at Thursday’s value of dated Brent plus $1.95.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by Susan Fenton)

