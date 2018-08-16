North Sea oil workers’ union to press on with strike after latest talks with Total

North Sea oil workers’ union Unite vowed Thursday to go ahead with a fifth day of strike action at Total’s North Sea platforms next Monday after discussions with the company ended without a breakthrough.

In a statement, Unite said it had made a “series of counter proposals” at talks with Total on Thursday and the company would consider these ahead of further talks next Thursday.

But the 24-hour stoppage at the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin facilities on August 24 would go ahead, it said, underlining that further strike dates were scheduled for September and October.

The strikes are the most high profile in a number of industrial disputes to have broken out in the North Sea in recent months, spurred partly by higher oil prices, although the impact on shipments of the UK’s main export crude grade, Forties, has so far been limited.

The Total platforms feed about 67,000 b/d of crude into the Forties pipeline stream, and a smaller amount to the Brent pipeline. Gas output from Elgin-Franklin is about 350 MMcf/d.

The strikes could prove damaging to the UK’s investment reputation, although recent months have seen a series of investment decisions and asset deals in the North Sea and the major companies have boasted of success in reducing North Sea costs.

Industry group Oil & Gas UK has forecast capital expenditure in the UK North Sea this year will be broadly stable or slightly up on last year, at GBP5.5 billion-6 billion ($7 billion-7.6 billion), down from a peak of GBP15 billion in 2014.

Source: Platts