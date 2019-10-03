Northeast Asian jet fuel heads to Europe amid shoulder season slump

Jet fuel from Northeast Asia is set to move to Europe in October as the region remains relatively oversupplied at the close of the peak summer travel season, market sources said Wednesday.

Northeast Asian jet fuel typically flows within Asia, to Australia and the US West Coast, but supply concerns following attacks on Saudi facilities in September are increasingly luring these barrels to Europe.

If substantial, these outflows could help relieve a supply glut in Asia during a period of seasonal weakness ahead of the peak winter heating demand season.

Shipping sources said oil majors Total and Shell have each put vessels on subjects to load 180,000 mt of jet fuel from Northeast Asian ports for voyages in September and October bound for Northwest Europe.

While these fixtures could have been done to fulfill supply commitments in Europe, traders said the spot arbitrage economics had also become viable recently.

“It’s around the breakeven level,” said a source at a Northeast Asian refiner of these arbitrage flows. More cargoes flowing along this route was likely, he added.

However, traders doubted these outflows would shore up the spot market for long given the extent of the supply glut after the close of the summer travel demand season.

“From now on, it should be better… but the spot market should still be in discount,” said a second refiner source in Northeast Asia, referring to the FOB Korea spot market.

Latest Enterprise Singapore data showed the trading hub’s commercial onshore middle distillate stockpiles rose 9.6% in the week ended September 25 to a 25-month high at 13.7 million barrels — a level not seen since August 23, 2017.

Other market sources also expressed concern about spot demand given the recent weakness in the downstream aviation market in Asia amid US-China trade tensions, fraying South Korea-Japan relations and the continued unrest in Hong Kong.

Asia-Pacific airfreight demand — measured in freight ton-kilometers or FTK — fell 4.9% year on year in July, latest International Air Transport Association data showed. It was the ninth straight month of decline and outpaced the 3.2% decline in global FTK over the same period.

“The trade dispute between the US and China continues to weigh on outcomes for the region,” IATA said in its monthly report.

S&P Global Platts assessed the FOB Korea spot cargo differential down 10 cents/b day on day at minus 20 cents/b Tuesday.

In the swaps market, the balance month October/November spread fell 12 cents/b over the same period to 63 cents/b. The weakness was also seen further down the curve, with the Q1/Q2 spread assessed down 16 cents/b day on day at $1.11/b Tuesday.

Source: Platts