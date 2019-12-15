Northeast Asian refiners may take breather from US crude shopping spree

Northeast Asian refiners may think twice before buying US crude oil in bulk next year as the North American benchmark WTI no longer holds a competitive pricing advantage over other distillate-rich grades.

Major US crude buyers in the region, including South Korea, Taiwan, China and Japan, said they will continue to rely on North American barrels in 2020 to cover growing supply disruption risks in the Middle East.

In addition, multiple state-run refiners across the region said US crude will likely remain a staple diet amid growing preference for low sulfur refinery feedstocks to maximize cleaner marine fuel production.

However, with key US export grades, including WTI and Eagle Ford, seen more expensive in both physical and paper markets compared to the past couple of years, the US-Asia arbitrage flow may struggle to extend the upward momentum next year, industry officials and market sources told S&P Global Platts.

South Korea emerged as the biggest customer of US crude oil in Asia this year. The country imported 112.55 million barrels from the North American producer over January-October, up nearly threefold from the same period a year earlier, latest data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp. showed.

However, US crude import volumes in 2020 could be steady to slightly lower due to the rising costs, industry sources based in Seoul said.

Asia’s fourth biggest energy consumer may import around 9 million-10 million barrels/month, or 54 million-60 million barrels, of US crude during the first half of 2020, lower than 60.23 million barrels received over H1 2019, according to traders at major South Korean refiners surveyed by Platts.

South Korea’s biggest refiner SK Innovation would continue to buy large quantities of sweet US crude grades next year as demand for IMO 2020-compliant low sulfur fuels is expected to rise, a company official told S&P Global Platts. However, the refiner cannot sharply increase the purchase volume due to higher prices, the official added.

GS Caltex echoed the sentiment. The country’s No. 2 refiner will likely continue importing US crude oil on a regular basis next year, but 2020 import volumes could be limited due to higher prices as well as the recent uptick in shipping costs, a company official told Platts.

WTI NOT CHEAP ANYMORE

WTI’s steep discount against other global benchmark crude prices was the most important factor behind the surge in the US-Asia arbitrage flow over the past two years, trading managers at South Korean, Japanese and state-run Chinese refineries said.

“So any sharp rebound in the US crude pricing benchmark against Brent and Dubai could hamper Asian buyers’ interest … with Beijing’s tariffs on US crude imports, it looks even more expensive now,” said a sweet crude trading manager at state-run Chinaoil based in Beijing.

“We have been closely monitoring prices and [arbitrage] economics for US cargo purchases. Price is the single most important factor in [US] crude imports,” said the SK innovation official.

The outright price spread between WTI MEH (Magellan East Houston), on a CFR Asia basis, and the UAE’s flagship light sour Murban crude, on an Asia delivered basis, averaged 17 cents/b so far in the fourth quarter, compared to minus 7 cents/b in the third quarter and minus 36 cents/b in 2018, Platts data showed.

In the paper market, the spread between the front-month WTI swap and the same-month Dubai crude swap has averaged minus $3.91/b so far in the second half, narrower than minus $7.16/b in H1 and minus $4.42/b in 2018.

“The import volume of US grades for next year will be largely determined by their prices,” the GS Caltex official said.

However, some Japanese buyers remain hopeful that WTI may rediscover its competitive edge as the US pipeline capacity between the Permian basin and Corpus Christi is expected to be boosted by the end of 2019.

“There is a strong chance of [the US light crude price] being competitive once production reaches a level where [higher] exports become necessary,” said Tomio Inagaki, general manager of the crude and chemical feedstock department at Idemitsu Kosan.

LONG-HAUL FREIGHT

A sharp rally seen in international dirty tanker freight rates earlier in the fourth quarter could also exert a strong influence on crude pricing, potentially making the US-Asia arbitrage uneconomical, at least during the early part of next year.

The spike in VLCC freight rates after the US imposed sanctions on China’s COSCO Dalian Tanker Shipping in September over its failure to adhere to the US’ Iran sanctions raised concern among Asian crude importers, as the cost of shipping crude from regular long-distance supply sources in the Americas rose sharply.

S&P Global Platts assessed the benchmark Persian Gulf-Far East Asia 270,000-mt VLCC rate at an all-time high of Worldscale 327.50 on October 14. On a dollar per metric ton basis that equates to $65.53/mt.

Although the sharp rally in global dirty tanker rates came to a halt, with the Platts benchmark Persian Gulf-East Asia VLCC marker pulling back around 40% from the record high hit in mid-October, freight rates remain significantly higher than the levels seen for most of 2019.

Reflecting the rising logistic cost for long-haul supplies, South Korean refiners paid an average outright price of $65.07/b for US crudes imported so far in H2, more than the average of $64.96/b paid for Russian oil received during the same period, KNOC data showed.

