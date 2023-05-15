Recent News

  

Northern Iraqi oil flows to Turkey still halted – sources

Flows of northern Iraqi crude oil to Turkey’s Ceyhan port have not resumed following Baghdad’s request to restart them last week, trading and shipping sources said.

Iraq’s oil minister wanted flows to resume on Saturday at a rate of 500,000 barrels per day after they had been halted since March 25.

Operators at Ceyhan have not even received instructions to prepare for restart of flows, one of the sources familiar with the matter added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne in Brussels and Maha El Dahan in Dubai)

