Northport Breaks Record Again With Highest Cargo Handling From A Single Vessel

Northport (Malaysia) Bhd (“Northport”), a member of MMC Group, has once again set a new record for the highest break bulk cargo handling from a single vessel. Northport achieved this milestone with the handling of 52,480 Freight Weight Tonnes (“FWTs”) of steel cargo from a conventional cargo vessel, MV African Blackbird. This surpasses the previous record of 48,853 FWTs, set in March 2024 from MV Jin Chao.

MV African Blackbird carried steel cargo, including steel coils and mixed steel products, which was handled at Wharf 20, Northport. The operation took place from 14 to 17 September 2024, over 9 working shifts.

“This latest record-breaking achievement is a testament to Northport’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence in the conventional cargo segment. Our dedication to continuous improvement, innovation and investment in state-of-the-art facilities has enabled us to push the boundaries of what is possible in cargo handling,” said Dato’ Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Northport.

Between January and August 2024, Northport handled a total of 8,174,028 FWTs of conventional cargo, reflecting a steady growth of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Steel cargo continues to be a significant contributor to Northport’s conventional cargo performance, driven by a surge in demand for steel products sourced at competitive prices.

“This new record is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and expertise of our entire team. Through seamless collaboration between Northport’s employees and contractors, we ensured efficient and safe cargo handling. I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to our employees, stevedores and contractors for their outstanding teamwork as they continue to set new benchmarks in our port operations,” added Dato’ Azman.

Northport’s track record in conventional cargo handling has consistently set new benchmarks. Last month, the Company broke its conventional cargo monthly record with the handling of 1,145,021 FWTs, surpassing the previous record of 1,143,318 FWTs set just a month earlier. This included the safe handling of 2 sets of the new aerotrains for Kuala Lumpur International Airport operations which was discharged at Northport on 28 August 2024.

Northport’s strong performance to date positions the Company to end 2024 on a high note, potentially making it one of the best-performing years for its conventional cargo business segment.

Source: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd