Northport Partners With Kaleris To Implement New Terminal Operating System

Northport (Malaysia) Bhd (“Northport”), a member of MMC Group will partner with Kaleris to implement its Navis N4 Terminal Operating System starting in January 2024, to accelerate the productivity, efficiency and green operations initiative at the port.

“The strategic partnership between Northport and Kaleris is crucial in the enhancement of our current Terminal Operating System. As we embark on initiatives to enhance and improve our terminal infrastructure and facilities as part of our ‘Reinventing Northport’ program, the enhancement of our Terminal Operating System systems is a significant step towards elevating operational efficiency and resource management. This system enhancement is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless, efficient and optimized experience within the port ecosystem,” said Dato’ Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Northport.

Since the takeover of Northport by MMC in 2016, the port has embarked on a transformation journey called “Reinventing Northport”. The initiative is a strategic program with the objective of transforming Northport into a “Safer, Greener, Smarter, Better” port.

“We look forward to supporting Northport’s initiative to grow operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “Our Navis N4 Terminal Operating System covers all cargo types, making it an ideal fit for serving Northport’s customers. Combined with our customer-led innovation in automation, our system stands apart in the industry and provides Northport with the highest value for their investment.”

The Navis N4 Terminal Operating System is part of a solutions suite from supply chain execution software expert Kaleris. N4 drives smarter decisions that result in faster moves for peak performance. It will empower Northport to navigate day-to-day operations as efficiently as possible, minimizing container rehandles for more sustainable operations and speeding vessel turnaround time for shippers. Northport will deploy N4 as part of a turnkey solution from Kaleris, which includes workforce management software and all hardware components in the implementation. The Navis Terminal Operating System is used in more than 500 ports worldwide, including Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

Navis N4 leverages open and secure APIs through the Kaleris Execution & Visibility Platform, a cloud logistics solution that connects operational visibility to execution workflows. The Execution & Visibility Platform shares timely, accurate, and useful data from important nodes and trading partners across the network, eliminating information gaps and dark spots.

Source: MMC Corp.