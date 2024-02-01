NorthStandard Future Thinking podcast series to analyse geopolitical impacts on shipping

Leading P&I Club NorthStandard is launching a weekly podcast mini-series that will discuss the most pressing current geopolitical issues for the maritime industry.

NorthStandard Head of External Affairs, Mike Salthouse, will be hosting Alongside: Future Thinking, joined by experts from across the shipping industry. The mini-series is part of the club’s ‘Alongside’ portfolio, which for the past 2 years has featured thought-provoking discussions on news and topics.

The first three podcasts in Alongside: Future Thinking go live this week and will cover issues such as Security in the Red Sea and what a second term as US President for Donald Trump might mean for shipping and sanctions.

The first episode, The Geopolitical Forecast for 2024, examines the state of world affairs at the start of 2024 and anticipates key geopolitical developments over the next 12 months.

Mike Salthouse will be joined by Dr Dominick Donald, Director at Autolycus Advisory. Dr Donald is a geopolitical advisor and analyst with 25 years’ experience in business intelligence, diplomacy, media and academia. To listen, https://north-standard.com/alongside-podcast/future-thinking/

Episode two, Ship Security in the Red Sea and Beyond, investigates the crisis in the Red Sea. John Thompson from Ambrey, a provider of maritime security discusses how attacks in the Red Sea have impacted the sector and what the medium- and long-term consequences could be. To listen, https://north-standard.com/alongside-podcast/future-thinking/

The third episode, What to Expect from a Second Trump Presidency sees Mike Salthouse joined by David Peyman, partner at DLA Piper and the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for US Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions.

David was inside the White House with Donald Trump when he was US President and speaks to Mike on what a second Trump term might mean for shipping and sanctions. To listen, https://north-standard.com/alongside-podcast/future-thinking/

Further Future Thinking podcasts will follow the initial launch.

Source: NorthStandard