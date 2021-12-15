Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Northwest Europe LNG reaches record high $41.946/MMBtu on strong demand

Northwest Europe LNG reaches record high $41.946/MMBtu on strong demand

in Oil & Companies News 15/12/2021

The delivered price for LNG into Northwest Europe surged past the Asia spot price to a new record high Dec. 14 as strong demand driven by below normal temperatures helped lift markets.

S&P Global Platts assessed DES Northwest Europe at $41.946/MMBtu, up $3.606/MMBtu from the previous day. The value exceeded the previous high of $40.145/MMBtu set on Oct. 5. NWE also was assessed above Platts JKM, the benchmark for spot-traded LNG delivered to Northeast Asia. JKM was assessed Dec. 14 at $39.021/MMBtu.

Traders have reported strong LNG cargo buying in Europe amid robust demand. Uncertainty over when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would run across the Baltic Sea from Russia will start up also has helped lift European LNG prices.
Source: Platts

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software