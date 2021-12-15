Northwest Europe LNG reaches record high $41.946/MMBtu on strong demand

The delivered price for LNG into Northwest Europe surged past the Asia spot price to a new record high Dec. 14 as strong demand driven by below normal temperatures helped lift markets.

S&P Global Platts assessed DES Northwest Europe at $41.946/MMBtu, up $3.606/MMBtu from the previous day. The value exceeded the previous high of $40.145/MMBtu set on Oct. 5. NWE also was assessed above Platts JKM, the benchmark for spot-traded LNG delivered to Northeast Asia. JKM was assessed Dec. 14 at $39.021/MMBtu.

Traders have reported strong LNG cargo buying in Europe amid robust demand. Uncertainty over when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would run across the Baltic Sea from Russia will start up also has helped lift European LNG prices.

Source: Platts