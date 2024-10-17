Norton Rose Fulbright advises lenders on LNG carrier financing for Celsius Shipping and Basalt Infrastructure Partners

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised ABN AMRO and National Australia Bank on their arrangement of acquisition financing for Celsius Shipping (Celsius) and Basalt Infrastructure Partners (Basalt) to acquire two LNG carriers.

Celsius and Basalt formed a new joint venture for the acquisition of the two state-of-the-art vessels – the Celsius Copenhagen and Celsius Carolina – which were built in Korea and operate using the latest, most fuel-efficient propulsion technology.

The vessels are being managed and operated by Celsius, and are the first vessels for Basalt’s new Vanadis LNG platform.

ABN AMRO and National Australia Bank jointly structured the bespoke term loan facility for the acquisition, with First Citizens Bank also participating as a lender.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team advising on the deal was led by London-based partners Andrew Williams and Richard Howley, with assistance from senior associates Julie Walton and Oliver Webber, and associates Kenny Lawal and Rebecca Martindale. Counsel Sean Bruns assisted on hedging aspects. Further support was provided by Amsterdam-based counsel Mei Land Man, senior associate Tamara Ubink and associate Martijn Knigge, as well as New York-based partner Brian Devine and counsel Julie Pateman Ward.

Richard Howley said:

“We were delighted to be able to assist our clients on this significant and complex financing for Celsius and Basalt. We have advised on a number of significant LNG carrier financings, and our multi-jurisdictional team worked closely with our clients and the lenders to deliver the financing within a tight timeframe and to achieve a successful result for all parties.”

Norton Rose Fulbright provides the full range of legal services to the global corporate finance, acquisition finance and shipping and offshore finance mandates, including to banks, lessors, brokers, owners and operators worldwide. Its lawyers advise on all aspects of corporate, banking, shipping and offshore transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, leverage finance, complex leasing deals and ship sales, acquisitions and charter transactions.

Source: Norton Rose Fulbright