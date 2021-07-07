Norton Rose Fulbright appoints global sector leadership

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that it has sharpened its sector approach and appointed new global sector leads.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Twenty years ago, Norton Rose Fulbright differentiated itself by becoming the first global law firm to be organized along industry lines. That strategic foresight led us to become market leaders in our sectors. We went on to gain an even deeper understanding of our clients’ businesses, enabling us to deliver legal solutions that are consistently insightful and innovative.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s global sector leads are:

· Financial Institutions: led by James Bateson (London)

· Energy, Infrastructure and Resources: led by Anne Lapierre (Paris), John Mauel (Houston),and Doug Buchanan* (New York and Vancouver)

· Transport: led by Christine Ezcutari* (Paris) and Duncan Batchelor* (London)

· Technology: led by Stella Cramer* (Singapore) and Rich Zembek* (Houston)

· Life Sciences and Healthcare: led by Jonathan Skidmore (Dallas) and Randy Sutton (Toronto)

· Consumer Markets: led by Cameron Harvey* (Melbourne) and Rosalind Lake* (Durban)

* indicates new appointment

Jane Caskey, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Client Officer, commented:

“Our sector approach is, first and foremost, client-driven. Our clients are transforming their businesses in order to focus on evolving opportunities. We need to remain aligned with how our clients are reorganizing and positioning themselves for the future. Our diverse teams have in-depth insight into the legal issues and risks our clients face, enabling us to provide proactive, informed, and strategic advice.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s industry knowledge is worldwide, as is our choice of sector leaders. Our sector leads are located in the US, UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore and South Africa. We are committed to providing exceptional client service across our key sectors around the globe.”

Source: Norton Rose Fulbright