Norton Rose Fulbright promotes shipping finance lawyer to partner

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has promoted Athens-based shipping finance lawyer Evi Platsidaki to partner, as part of 36 partner promotions made globally, effective from 1 January.

Evi has worked on many of the firm’s largest and most complex shipping finance transactions and has significant experience in a broad range of transactions, including syndicated facilities; secured, structured and unsecured facilities; international and cross-border transactions; ECA-backed facilities; sale and lease backs involving debt refinancing; and the acquisition and chartering of both newbuilding and second hand vessels.

She advises a broad range of international banks, finance lessors and ship owners, and has a deep understanding of the shipping market.

Yianni Cheilas, head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Greek offices, said:

“Evi is an incredible talent, who has worked across a large number of high profile and complex shipping finance transactions. This promotion to partner is extremely well deserved and is testament to her extensive experience and the impressive dedication she displays in supporting our clients.”

Prior to working in Athens, Evi trained and worked in London and Hong Kong. She is a guest lecturer at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers in Piraeus and an active member of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Women in Maritime Network.

Norton Rose Fulbright has been established in Greece since 1990 and is one of the leading legal practices in banking and finance, including shipping finance, project finance and structured finance, as well as financial restructuring and insolvency, corporate, M&A and securities, financial regulation, energy, and litigation and disputes. The award-winning team comprises Greek and English-qualified lawyers based in Athens and Piraeus, who advise on Greek, English, European and international law.

The office’s clients include Greek and multinational corporations, particularly in the financial institutions, insurance, shipping, renewable energy and real estate sectors, as well as governmental organisations and the Hellenic Republic. The firm’s lawyers have worked on some of Greece’s most prominent transactions and have a strong record of advising Greek companies raising funds externally, and multinational corporations investing into Greece.

Source: Norton Rose Fulbright