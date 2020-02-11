Norvic Shipping Names Michael Fenger as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Chartering of its Dry Bulk Division

Norvic Shipping today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Fenger as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Chartering of its Dry Bulk division effective February 10, 2020. Norvic Shipping is a leading international operator of modern dry bulk vessels headquartered in New York with regional offices in Houston, Toronto, San Francisco, Copenhagen, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, & Singapore.

Based on the success of 2019, Norvic Shipping is poised to grow its global dry bulk business further and provide world class services to its clients. Michael Finger, in his previous role at Norvic Shipping as the Managing Director and Co-Head of the Atlantic Division, had led the effort to restructure the Atlantic Division, setting it up to be more efficient and successful in achieving its goals. “Michael has a special talent for making everybody around him better, and that combined with his extensive experience in dry cargo shipping makes him an ideal appointment to further forge our chartering teams and activities into one strong unit,” said Peter Borup, Chief Executive Officer of Norvic Shipping.

Michael Fenger has over 25 years of extensive experience managing global chartering book in his prior engagement with Pola Maritime Denmark, PGSC Copenhagen, and Copenship A/S. “I am very excited and honored to be promoted to this position and would like to thank the Board of Directors for trusting me with this responsibility,” said Michael Fenger. “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in our various offices to continue to build a substantial presence in the dry bulk market. We hope that we can expand this even further in the years to come, as there are still many exciting possibilities and opportunities for Norvic Shipping.”

Source: Norvic Shipping