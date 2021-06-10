Norway boosts funding for GreenVoyage2050 Project

The IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 Project has received 14.5 million NOK (USD 1.75 million) in additional funding to continue assisting developing countries in their efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from ships. Phase one of the Project, signed with Norway in 2019, is currently underway and the extra funds will be used to undertake several further activities to support implementation of IMO’s Initial GHG Strategy.

Mr. Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, IMO said, “I am extremely appreciative that Norway has made additional funding available for the GreenVoyage2050 Project. This is indicative of the confidence that donors have in IMO’s technical assistance activities, including the implementation of our GHG strategy. The GreenVoyage2050 Project is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting developing countries in our united global effort to reduce emissions from shipping.”

Mr. Sveinung Oftedal, Specialist Director of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment said, “Climate change is an issue that affects everyone, and we must work together to tackle GHG emissions from shipping. Norway is committed to supporting developing countries in order to succeed in our actions to reduce GHG emissions in line with IMO’s GHG strategy. We are pleased that this additional contribution will build on the important work being done by the GreenVoyage2050 Project.”

Phase one of the GreenVoyage2050 Project is scheduled to run until May 2022. The additional funding will be used for the development of tools to support identification and implementation pilot projects on board ships and in ports, assisting partnering countries in developing bankable pilot project proposals, and exploring the potential for alternative fuels within the projects pioneer pilot countries. It will also assist Small Islands Developing States participating in the project to explore opportunities to undertake and support domestic pilot projects.

Source: IMO