Norway interested in expanding cooperation with China: Norwegian officials

Cooperation with China has been benefiting Norway and the government has interest in expanding such cooperation, two senior advisors from the Norwegian government said on Wednesday.

Tobias Svenningsen, senior advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Simen Svenheim, senior advisor at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, delivered speeches on Norway-China cooperation at a seminar hosted here by the Chinese Embassy in Norway about China’s economy, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

“From the Norwegian perspective, I think we (Norway and China) are not in a decoupling situation, because our economies are more compatible. We are not in competition,” Svenningsen said.

He emphasized the compatibility of the two economies, with interwoven global supply chains and close bilateral ties in various sectors.

Noting that Norwegian businesses operating in China have been successful and profitable, he stressed Norway’s interest in expanding cooperation with China in ocean economy, in particularly about seafood exports.

For his part, Svenheim said that China’s continued economic growth has greatly benefited Norway, especially after the introduction of China to the multilateral trading system two decades ago.

Citing the significant growth of Norway’s import of Chinese electric vehicles, he said these Chinese brands have also been contributing to the bilateral economic cooperation.

Both advisors noted their support for Norwegian businesses to participate in the CIFTIS and the CIIE.

The CIFTIS will be held in Beijing in early September, while the CIIE will be held in Shanghai in early November.

Chen Wenlin, the economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Norway, presented China’s recent economic situation and the country’s preparations for the CIIE and CIFTIS during the seminar.

“Several Norwegian organizations and companies have already registered to participate in the CIIE or CIFTIS, including the Norwegian Innovation Clusters and the Norwegian Seafood Council,” he told Xinhua.

Source: Xinhua