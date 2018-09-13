Norway kick-starts collaboration on zero-carbon trade

Norway convened a high-level panel this week to boost collaboration on creating zero-carbon trade and transport sectors, as part of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

Environment ministers from Norway and the Marshall Islands will be speaking with leaders from clean-tech start-ups, regional and local government, and the largest shipping company in the world.

Norway, with its long coastline, a large coastal fleet and a major international maritime industry, is at the forefront of decarbonizing maritime transport. Several US states and cities share the ambitions of zero emission transport. In a global industry like shipping, pioneering solutions being deployed in Norway, the US and elsewhere can contribute to low emission trade and development.

Norway’s Minister for Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen: “Zero emission shipping is possible and Norway has started the introduction of zero emission technologies in parts of domestic shipping. I encourage development of national spearhead policies for the introduction of low- and zero emission technologies all around the world.”

“Green shipping creates blue business. The introduction of low- and zero emission ferries has caused green innovation, competitiveness and jobs in the maritime sector. Larger parts of the shipping sector are inspired – emissions can be cut – companies going green will be sustained.”

He said the IMO’s initial strategy on greenhouse gases adopted in April “was an historic agreement,” but that we have to go further:

“One thing is to get a 50% [reduction in emissions] by 2050, but the goal is to get to zero emissions for international shipping. It is possible, it is necessary, and it has to happen as soon as possible.”

“Hydrogen is our next chapter in zero emission fuels and technologies. By 2021 we expect to have a car ferry with hydrogen electric propulsion, minimum 50% hydrogen.

“We need to develop rules and regulations for the maritime use of hydrogen.”

“Yara are pioneers in autonomous, zero emission shipping. A truly astonishing project in many ways”

“Norway is ready to deliver green solutions on the path to decarbonising international shipping”

“The 25 year lifetime of a ship … illustrates that every single investment decision taken today will have implications for the future of the environment. This is a powerful reminder of where we find ourselves today. We have a decisive window of opportunity in our response to the climate change challenge.”

Republic of Marshall Islands Environment Minister David Paul: “The deal we secured at the IMO in April was a historic first step, but there is still a lot of work to do if the shipping industry is to play its full part in ensuring a safe climate future – including by building on that deal in the years ahead. And while Governments have now set a strong marker for what is expected of the maritime industry, we need the private sector to set the bar even higher by taking advantage of the massive economic opportunities available.”

“As the second largest ship registry and one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world, the Marshall Islands understands more than most both the economic opportunities and the need to act.”

Gunn Marit Helgesen, President of the Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), Co-President of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions (CEMR): “By 2021 one third of Norway’s ferries will be all-electric or hybrid-electric. This is a result of cooperation between all levels of government, business and industry, research and NGOs. None of us could have obtained this alone.”

Alex Levinson, Executive Director, Pacific Environment: “The global shipping industry needs to rapidly move beyond fossil fuels if we are going to meet the Paris Agreement’s ambitious climate goals. We are co-hosting the Climate Summit’s major shipping event to define what combination of policy and customer pressure will drive the industry to adopt zero emission solutions quickly and to scale.”

Dan Rutherford, International Council on Clean Transportation, Marine Director: “IMO’s greenhouse gas strategy is ambitious and will require 60% to 70% cuts on cumulative emissions by 2075. It’s vital that we scale up these local zero emission projects as soon as possible in order to meet IMO’s goal.”

Nate Springer, Manager, BSR’s Clean Cargo Working Group: “Collaboration with business, policymakers, investors, and innovators will be essential to achieving low-carbon and zero-carbon shipping. The challenge is so big that it cannot be done without it.”

Source: Ministry of Climate and Environment, Norway