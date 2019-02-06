Norway natural gas flows to Europe soar in Jan to two-year high

Norwegian pipeline gas supplies to Europe made a strong start to 2019, with total deliveries hitting 10.23 Bcm in January, the highest monthly total since January 2017, an analysis of S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed.

Toward the end of the month, Norwegian pipeline exports hit a record daily high of 356 million cu m — beating the previous all-time high from mid-January 2017 — after the amount of gas being injected for oil recovery was reduced at two key assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Exports from both the Gullfaks and Skarv fields were higher than normal at the end of January due to issues with injection compressors, leading to the record-high flows.

January’s total was a 1% increase over the same month last year and came amid sustained cold weather across much of northwestern Europe last month.

The high exports were also achieved despite a surge in LNG deliveries to Europe.

Norway has also been buoyed by the startup in mid-December of the major Aasta Hansteen field, which could already be capable of producing up to 17 million cu m/d.

However, production has been constrained for all of January due to startup issues, with the field likely to continue to be on maintenance till mid-February.

COUNTRY FLOWS

Supplies to the UK in January rose strongly on previous months, totaling 3.57 Bcm. This was, however, down on the flows in January 2018 of 3.86 Bcm.

Supplies from Norway to the Netherlands and Germany were both up year on year.

Dutch imports of Norwegian gas continue to strengthen given the general trend of falling production at the giant Groningen field. Groningen’s output is set to be cut until the field is closed by 2030 at the latest, with the quota for the current gas year set at 19.4 Bcm. According to economy minister Eric Wiebes, the Groningen quota could be cut to as little as 4 Bcm/year by 2022.

Germany’s imports from Norway have dropped in recent years given its direct import link to Russian gas via Nord Stream, but with its imports from Groningen also under pressure, Norway — as well as Russia — have increasingly been filling the gap.

Total Norwegian pipeline supplies dropped back in 2018 at 109 Bcm, 3 Bcm below the all-time high of 112 Bcm in 2017.

Source: Platts