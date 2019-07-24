Norway oil directorate confirms Aker BP oil find

Norway’s Petroleum Directorate confirmed on Tuesday an oil discovery by Aker BP in the northeast of the Alvheim field in the North Sea, in an area nicknamed NOAKA that contains several other hydrocarbon finds.

Earlier in July, Aker BP had announced it made the discovery with its Polish partner Lotos, a development that analysts said could strengthen its hand in negotiations with Equinor on how to develop fields in the area.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)