Norway oil workers plan to expand strike from October 10, mediator says

08/10/2020

Norwegian oil workers plan to expand their ongoing strike from Oct. 10 onwards, adding 93 more workers to the 169 who are already part of the conflict, Norway’s state-appointed wage mediator said on its web site on Tuesday.

Six offshore oil and gas fields closed down on Monday as the Lederne labour union ramped up its strike, reducing output by around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG).

The Lederne union was not immediately available for comment.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

