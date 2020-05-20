Norway produced more oil, less gas than expected in April

Norway’s oil production jumped in April from the previous month, beating official forecasts by 1.8%, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The country’s crude oil output rose by 4.5% month-on-month from March to 1.78 million barrels per day. The output year-on-year was up by 30.1%, mainly thanks to the ramp-up of Equinor’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Daily natural gas output fell by 13% month-on-month, missing the official forecast by 3.7% and was down 10.6% from a year ago.

Overall monthly gas output in April totalled 9.0 billion cubic metres.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty)