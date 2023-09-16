Recent News

  

Norway will deliver gas to Europe for as long as needed, climate minister says

16/09/2023

Norway must continue to deliver natural gas to Europe for as long as needed while also working to decarbonise the continent’s energy systems, the Norwegian climate and environment minister said on Friday.

“We think it’s strategically important that we uphold these deliveries while there is still use, but we also work for the elimination of use, for the transition from natural gas,” Espen Barth Eide told a Reuters Newsmaker event.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)

