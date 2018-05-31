Norway’s 2018 gas output to meet or slightly lag 2017 record -Gassco

Norway’s total gas production in 2018 is expected to match or slightly lag last year’s record, the chief executive of pipeline system operator Gassco told Reuters.

“For the total of 2018, we will be approximately at the same level as 2017, or maybe it could come slightly below,” said CEO Frode Leversund, adding that the final outcome will depend on the delivered volumes of July as well as the demand from Oct. 1.

Norway last year produced 124.2 billion standard cubic metres of gas, of which 117.4 billion was exported via pipelines to Europe and 5.6 billion was shipped as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In 2019, production was also seen at around the 2017-2018 levels, Leversund said.

Gassco’s yearly maintenance schedule, that started in April and is currently underway, is so far on track, and any additional needs that may arise will be handled during the summer window, the CEO said.

Gassco will also conduct preventive maintenance at its Kollsnes processing plant to prevent a recurrence of last winter’s outage, when the ‘Beast from the East’ cold snap shut the plant for days just as demand spiked.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis)