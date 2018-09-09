Norway’s Arctic oil opportunity still to be grasped: Lundin CEO

Norway’s oil industry is still only “scratching the surface” in the Arctic waters of the Barents Sea and new opportunities will continue to emerge, the head of leading explorer Lundin Petroleum has said in an interview.

Speaking to S&P Global Platts, Alex Schneiter, Lundin’s president and chief executive, said he expected more discoveries, and infrastructure development in the Barents Sea, as his company carries out production testing on a 2014 find known as Alta that may become a new hub.

He added that the “turmoil” involving Italy’s Eni over safety standards at Goliat, the only Barents Sea oil field in commercial production, did not reflect particular difficulty with the remote region, which still largely lacks infrastructure.

“I’m still very optimistic about the southern Barents Sea,” said Schneiter in an interview during the ONS conference last week. “It’s a huge area and of course along the way there will be disappointments, but right now if I look at the projects, I think it’s not bad at all.”

Lundin, which is a quarter-owned by a Swedish family trust, started out with a Middle East focus in the 1980s, but has concentrated on Norway since discovering the first of two fields that would become the 2.7 billion barrel Johan Sverdrup project, in 2010. It span off its businesses elsewhere, mainly Canada and Malaysia, in 2016, and last year state-controlled Statoil (now Equinor) became its second-largest shareholder, with a 20.1% stake. It currently produces over 80,000 b/d of oil equivalent.

However, industry interest in the Barents Sea has waned, not just due to the oil price crunch. Enthusiasm was piqued by discoveries early in the decade and the delineation of the sea border with Russia in 2010, but there have been only minor finds since Lundin discovered Alta in 2014. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has forecast a drop in Barents Sea exploration drilling this year.

Reflecting the uncertainty, Equinor chief executive Eldar Saetre said last week that while Norway’s industry has some big projects underway, including the company’s Johan Sverdrup project and its Barents Sea Johan Castberg project, none are lined up once those are up and running in 2022. Equinor’s plans for five Barents Sea exploration wells this year have been pushed into next year by delays obtaining a rig from the UK, its executive vice president for exploration, Tim Dodson, said.

Schneiter, however, said disappointment would be misplaced and highlighted the emergence of as many as four oil hubs in the Barents: Goliat, which came on stream in 2016 and is estimated at 180 million barrels, Johan Castberg, with 400 million-650 million barrels, OMV’s Wisting discovery (130 million barrels), and Alta, which with the nearby Gohta find is estimated at 115 million-390 million barrels.

The geological variety among these fields suggests plenty more scope for exploration, Schneiter said, describing Alta’s carbonate reservoir as “very productive.” “All four…have got different petroleum systems, different reservoirs. There’s a lot to look for – we just have to continue,” he said.

On the industry’s thwarted hopes for a new oil pipeline from the Johan Castberg field, he said: “Eventually, slowly-slowly, as you build a critical mass, then infrastructure will follow.”

He added that a stream of reprimands from the Petroleum Safety Authority over Eni’s handling of Goliat, which deploys a cylindrical floating platform and no pipeline to shore, did not reflect the lack of infrastructure or Barents Sea conditions, but relations between Eni and the authorities, and differences over “specifications.” “It’s got absolutely nothing to do with the Barents Sea — this could have happened anywhere,” Schneiter said. “Goliat is a nice discovery. What happened above the surface and all the turmoil with Eni — that’s another issue.”

GAME-CHANGING PIONEERING SPIRIT

Separately, Schneiter described as “fascinating” Equinor’s use in June of the 384-meter vessel Pioneering Spirit to install the topside of a platform at Johan Sverdrup in a single lift. The vessel, launched in 2016 and previously used for removing platforms such as Shell’s Brent Delta, took three hours to install the 22,000-mt structure and could represent an opportunity, for example enabling installation in the Norwegian winter, Schneiter said. It could mean “tremendous savings” and “change a little bit the face of the North Sea,” he said.

Lundin, however is not desperate for big new projects as it anticipates doubling its production by 2022 on the basis of existing ones, including its 22.6% stake in Johan Sverdrup, which is due on stream in November next year, with a second phase taking output to 660,000 b/d. The company has plans to tie a number of discoveries to its existing production centers, chiefly Edvard Grieg. But it could make acquisitions since spending on Johan Sverdrup has passed its peak and there is headroom in the company’s $5 billion debt facility, Schneiter said.

“On the acquisition side if there’s the right opportunity and it’s value-creative, we will do it,” he said. “We’re open to anything.”

Source: Platts