Norway’s August oil, gas output lag forecast -regulator

Norway’s oil output fell by 10.1% year-on-year in August to 1.353 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, lagging official forecast by 4%, the country’s Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Daily natural gas output fell by 19.8% from the year before, lagging forecasts by 11.3%, the NPD added.

“The most important causes for the lower than expected output in August is technical problems and maintenance work at some fields,” the agency said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)