Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Norway’s Jan gas output exceeds official forecast, crude oil in line

Norway’s Jan gas output exceeds official forecast, crude oil in line

in General Energy News 18/02/2021

Norway’s preliminary natural gas output exceeded official forecasts, while oil production was in line with expectations, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output slipped 0.6% from December to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, but was 9.1% more than in the same month a year ago.

The Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup oilfield has ramped up its output throughout 2020 to 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in December, despite nationwide production cuts, which expired at end-2020.

The daily output of natural gas in January was at 335 million cubic metres, exceeding the NPD’s forecast by 4.1%, but broadly in line compared with the same month a year ago.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software