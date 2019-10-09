Norway’s Johan Sverdrup giant breathes life into declining North Sea

The startup of Norway’s $9 billion Johan Sverdrup oil project this weekend provides a decisive boost for North Sea oilproduction, but uncertainties persist over the industry’s medium and long-term outlook.

Norway and its state oil company, Equinor, have hailed the 2.7 billion barrel project, located in the heart of the North Sea, as a paragon of efficiency, environmental excellence, and the industry’s long-term viability. It provides a new export stream, supplementing major grades such as Ekofisk and the UK’s Forties, which are sold as far afield as China and South Korea.

For a few years at least, Johan Sverdrup should stem a decline in Norwegian oil production, even without a number of other fields currently due on stream. Production under the first phase is set to reach 440,000 b/d next summer. By contrast, Norwegian oil production in January-August was down 330,000 b/d on 2016 levels, at 1.7 million b/d.

Johan Sverdrup’s crude has similar sulfur content to the UK’s medium sour Forties grade. As volumes from Sverdrup ramp up over the coming years, the crude will lower Norway’s average crude quality from light sweet towards a more medium sour mix. Platts Analytics expects Sverdrup crude oil to be shipped to Asia in significant volumes, partly under the pressure of US exports to Europe of West Texas Intermediate crude.

“Forties and Johan Sverdrup have a lot of similarities, [despite] Forties’ higher API, and both should price at export parity to Asia,” Platts Analytics’ senior crude analyst Sergio Baron commented.

NORWEGIAN OIL RECOVERY

Regulator the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate expects the country’s oil and gas production to start recovering next year and keep rising to 2023, when it will be back at 2004 levels.

“The oil saga on the Norwegian shelf is far from over, Johan Sverdrup is proof of that,” the NPD’s director general, Bente Nyland, said.

“Johan Sverdrup is proof that looking at old available data with fresh new eyes and testing new ideas yields results,” she added, referring to the surprise discovery of what is Norway’s third-largest field, in 2010, by explorer Lundin Petroleum, long after the North Sea was thought to have yielded its last big finds.

Equinor has boasted success in slashing the cost of the development, which began in the teeth of a severe downturn. It says the first phase will cost a third less than the original estimate, at NOK 83 billion ($9.1 billion).

The field is also intended to point the way for new projects on environmental good practice. The offshore facilities should produce minimal emissions: under the first phase, all the energy used at the four offshore platforms will come via an undersea cable from the national grid, in turn generated largely from hydropower.

With the second phase on stream in 2022, and output rising to 660,000 b/d, the field will be a conduit for power supplies to nearby fields, including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, and Gina Krog.

UNCERTAINTIES AHEAD FOR NORWAY

Observers note Norway’s industry, including Equinor, faces significant challenges. These include problems with expansion into the Barents Sea, the area regarded as the most obvious source of new finds, but also maintaining the country’s reputation as one of the world’s most proficient producers.

Equinor’s Norwegian oil production has fallen disproportionately since the downturn, by 19% in the two years to the second quarter 2019, though it has offset this with overseas output. This suggests industry reforms, and the transfer of mature assets to other players, may be going too slowly.

In a statement Monday, Equinor noted it had 20 projects underway offshore Norway, which some may consider a stretch. And some observers question the efficiency of Norway’s 78% tax rebate for exploration spending, once seen as putting a rocket under the industry, but now as sometimes encouraging ineffective drilling.

Expansion into the Arctic has not gone as well as hoped, with the first commercial oil project, Goliat, in which Equinor was a junior partner to Italy’s Eni, beset by safety problems, and production now languishing at around 40,000 b/d.

Equinor’s own Johan Castberg project, due on stream in 2022, is a chance for it to reassert its authority, but other Barents Sea discoveries have been few and far between.

Wood Mackenzie research analyst Jamie Thompson caught the mood, saying Johan Sverdrup “is world-class, it is a company-maker, it will generate excellent returns almost immediately.”

The “elephant-in-the-room” is that “Norwegian exploration has fallen on hard times and the smaller average size of projects is increasingly evident,” he said. “But to write off Norway would be to ignore the lessons of Johan Sverdrup’s discovery. Mature areas can still deliver world-class finds.”

