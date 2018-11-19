Norway’s Kollsnes natural gas flows cut by 5.5 mil cu m on Nov 19: Gassco

Natural gas flows via Norway’s Kollsnes processing plant are cut by 5.5 million cubic meters on Monday on process problems, grid operator Gassco said.

There was no volume impact expected for Tuesday, Gassco said.

This new unplanned outage started Saturday, and follows last week’s outage caused by a compressor failure.

Kollsnes can process up to 144.5 million cu m/day of natural gas, taking gas from the Troll, Kvitebjorn, Visund and Fram fields.

About 40% of all Norwegian gas exports go through Kollsnes, according to Norwegian state-owned company Equinor.

Kollsnes is linked to the Statpipe, Zeepipe, Europipe 1 and Franpipe export pipelines.

Source: Platts