Norway’s November oil and gas output lag forecast

in Oil & Companies News 20/12/2022

Norway’s crude oil and gas output fell in November from the previous month, lagging official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, 8.7% below a forecast of 1.91 million bpd and down from 1.75 million bpd in October, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in November averaged 346.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, 1.8% below a forecast of 352.8 mcm per day and down from 349.4 mcm per day in October.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli)

