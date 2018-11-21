Norway’s oil output on downward path despite October uptick

Norway’s oil production over the first 10 months of 2018 was nearly 7% lower year on year and appears set for further decline, despite an uptick in October.

The country’s crude production rose 15% from September, but was down 3% from October 2017, at 1.50 million b/d, while total liquids output was up 17% from September, but down 3% from a year earlier, at 1.87 million b/d, regulator the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a statement.

The NPD noted output remained below its forecasts and cited “technical problems on some fields,” echoing explanations earlier in the year.

The International Energy Agency last week lowered its forecasts of Norwegian oil output for this year and next, to 1.82 million b/d and 1.72 million b/d respectively, with the 2018 figure being 150,000 b/d below 2017.

Output is due for a boost once the giant Johan Sverdrup field comes on stream, scheduled for next November, and certain recently developed fields such as Lundin Petroleum’s Edvard Grieg have been performing well.

But state-controlled Equinor, which accounted for 31% of Norway’s liquids output in the third quarter, has reported a series of technical problems, for example with rotating equipment, at its mature fields, prompting speculation it has become over-stretched. The company’s own share of Norwegian liquids production was down 7% on the year at 547,000 b/d in the third quarter, which it attributed to higher maintenance activity and “expected natural decline.”

By contrast the UK, which is mostly considered more depleted, has stabilized its oil output at around 1 million b/d in recent years.

GAS MORE STABLE

Norway’s gas production has been more stable, beating the forecast figures in five of the first 10 months, though falling by 0.6% on the year over the same period, to 334 million cubic meters/d (11.79 Bcf/d).

This has prompted speculation that falling oil production may partly be due to companies prioritizing gas over oil due to strong European gas prices, as some equipment, for example for water handling, pushes up against capacity limits.

The IEA noted in its latest monthly market report that total North Sea oil supplies, from Denmark, Norway and the UK, had been 150,000 b/d lower in the first nine months of 2018 than a year earlier, with Norway accounting for most of the decline. It cited a collision earlier this month between a naval ship and an oil tanker at the Sture terminal as contributing to its decision to downgrade its Norwegian forecasts, although operations there were quickly restored.

