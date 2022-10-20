Recent News

  

Norway’s September oil, gas output fall, lag forecast

Norway’s crude oil and gas output fell in September from the previous month and lagged official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.78 million bpd in August, compared to a forecast of 1.82 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in September averaged 303 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 345 mcm per day in August, and below the expected 323.9 mcm per day.

The full-month gas output fell to 9.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 10.7 bcm in August, NPD said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

