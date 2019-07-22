Norway’s shipowners urged to be on guard after UK tanker seizure

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association has advised its members to be on guard after a British oil tanker was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, public broadcaster NRK reported Saturday.

“We look at the situation very seriously and advise our members that there is a security threat in these waters and that they keep as good a distance as possible from Iranian waters,” John Hammersmark, Director of Security and Emergency Planning in Norway’s Shipowners’ Association, told NRK.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Friday announced that it had seized the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because the vessel failed to respect international maritime rules while passing through the strait.

Currently, there are 38 ships with Norwegian ownership interests in the area and eight of them sail under the Norwegian flag, NRK reported.

So far no Norwegian ship has turned or refused to cross the narrow strait, the report said.

