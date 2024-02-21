Norwegian January gas output lags slightly, oil beats forecasts

Norway’s natural gas output fell in January and also lagged an official forecast slightly, while crude oil production fell from the previous month but beat expectations, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Tuesday.

Natural gas production in January fell to 377.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 382.8 mcm a month ago, and also missed a forecast of 378.4 mcm by 0.2%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output fell to 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.87 million bpd in December, but beat a forecast of 1.79 million bpd, NOD’s preliminary data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli)