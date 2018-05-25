Norwegian natural gas flows increase on day; outages still reducing flows

Norwegian natural gas flows to the UK and Continent were up on the day as some of the capacity from the Kollsnes gas processing plant and associated gas fields has come back online following planned maintenance, data from transmission system operator Gassco showed.

At 1230 GMT, flows to the UK and Continent stood at 270 million cu m, up from around 160 million cu m Thursday, Gassco data showed.

Despite this, planned and unplanned maintenance works were still affecting gas flows on Friday.

At the Kristin gas field, the within-day volume impact from an unplanned outage has been revised upwards from Thursday’s day-ahead impact, Gassco said Friday morning.

On Thursday, day-ahead reduced availability for Friday was due to be 8 million cu m. However, the within-day reduced availability for Friday was now 8.6 million cu m.

The day-ahead volume impact for Saturday is due to be 7.7 million cu m.

The cause of the unplanned outage was still unknown and so was the duration.

The reduced availability at an unspecified gas field, due to planned maintenance, was also revised downwards on Friday morning, Gassco said.

The reduced availability was due to be 60 million cu m on Friday, but was revised down to 45 million cu m due to a “ramp-up” on Friday at the end of maintenance.

The maintenance is still due to end on Saturday morning.

Planned maintenance at another unspecified gas field will no longer see a ramp-up of gas flows on Sunday, with reduced availability steady at 10 million cu m/d, instead of 5.5 million cu m on Sunday.

Works are due to end the morning of May 28.

Planned maintenance at the UK’s St Fergus receiving terminal was extended by one day Friday afternoon, Gassco said. It was now due to end May 27, with reduced availability of 36.3 million cu m/d.

Further planned annual maintenance at the Kollsnes gas processing plant and associated gas fields started Friday morning and is due to end in mid-June, reducing gas flows by around 60 million cu m/d.

