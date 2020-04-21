Norwegian shipbuilder orders marine coolers

Norwegian shipyard Aas Mekaniske Verksted has placed an order with Hydroniq Coolers to deliver its hull-integrated Rack seawater cooling system to a wellboat the yard is building for Norwegian wellboat company Brønnbåt Nord Lofoten.

Brønnbåt Nord Loftoten is a wellboat company founded in 2019, and is a local collaboration between Brønnbåt Nord and Ellingsen Seafood. The wellboat is newbuild number 207 from Aas Mekaniske Verksted.

“Aas Mek has previously asked us to supply the marine cooling system to newbuilds 204, 205 and 206. To win the contract for newbuild 207 too, another hybrid vessel with impressive environmental features, is something we are both grateful for and proud of,” says Inge Bøen, CEO of Hydroniq Coolers.

Brønnbåt Nord Lofoten’s vessel will be of the yard’s own design, type AAS 1202 STDE-Hybrid. The ship will be built with diesel-electric propulsion and ESS-Battery plant for hybrid operation, as well as large onshore power capacity. The result is low fuel consumption and greatly reduced emissions to air and sea. The wellboat is specially designed to operate in a relatively exposed and weathered area from her base at Ellingsen Seafood at Skrova, Norway.

Under the contract, Aalesund-based Hydroniq Coolers will supply its Rack seawater cooling solution to the wellboat. The Rack seawater cooler is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel, where it reduces temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater – but without taking up valuable engine room space.

“Our Rack seawater cooler is highly energy efficient and subsequently reduces both fuel consumption and emissions to air. We assume that these are some of the reasons, alongside its maintenance-friendly features, for why it has been chosen as marine cooling system for this newbuild too,” says Håvard Tveitane, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

The company will manufacture and assemble the equipment at its headquarter in Aalesund, Norway and deliver it to Aas Mekaniske Verksted’s yard at Vestnes in Norway. Hydroniq Coolers has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The wellboat will be 63.86 metres long, 14 metres wide and has a total storage capacity of 1,200 cubic metres across two wells. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in November 2021.

Hydroniq Coolers is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS (formerly Sperre Mek. Verksted AS).

Source: Hydroniq Coolers