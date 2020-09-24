Notice on Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts for First Half of Fiscal Year ending March 2021

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (hereinafter, “the Company”) announces that the consolidated financial forecasts for first half of fiscal year ending March 2021announcedon August5,2020 has been revised as follows.

1.Differences from Financial Prospects

1)Content of Differences

Differences from Consolidated Financial Forecasts for first half of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 –September 30, 2020)

2)Reason for Differences

The Company is to revise its forecast of consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2020, based on Containership business, operated by OCEANNETWORK EXPRESSPTE. LTD. Ordinary income and Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the firsthalf of FY2020 is to be higher than announced on August 5,2020due to the effort in Containership business to optimize network management, vessel operation and recovered the demand by mainly Asia-North America service eand Asia-North Europe service. The Company will make an announcement of the consolidated financial forecasts ending March 2021 promptly once the forecasts can be rationally estimated

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.