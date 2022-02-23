Nova Marine Carriers acquires two more 39000 dwt bulkers

Nova Marina Carriers, the Lugano based shipping company (controlled by the Romeo and Bolfo/Gozzi families), just confirmed the purchasing of two new 39.000 dwt bulk carriers, presently owned by the Swire China Navigation group in Hong Kong. These new vessels are due to be delivered, the first in the next few days, in USA and the second, In April, in Far Eastern.

These ships have been built in 2013 and 2014 and will join the 80 vessels Nova Marine fleet, with other seven ships with similar characteristics, thus including EEXI engines. The new vessels will be renamed Sider Athena and the second Sider Evamaria.

“This deal – Vincenzo Romeo, Nova Marine carriers Ceo, pinpointed – confirms our market commitment and our will to increase the transportation capacity of our fleet so as to offer the most reliable service to our customers”.

Source: Nova Marine Carriers