Novak: various factors lead to Russian oil output fluctuations

26/07/2019

Russia has a commitment to keep its monthly average oil production in line with a global agreement on oil output, but its level may fluctuate in the course of a month due to various factors, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russian oil production fell close to a three-year low in early July but recovered to around 11.05 million barrels per day (bpd) between July 1 and July 21.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

