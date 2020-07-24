NOVATEK Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route

PAO NOVATEK announced yesterday that NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, shipped the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) from the Yamal LNG project to Japan transported eastbound via the Northern Sea Route.

The LNG cargo was delivered by the LNG tanker “Vladimir Rusanov” under a spot contract and unloaded at the Ohgishima LNG Terminal in Japan in accordance with the contract’s delivery schedule. This LNG cargo is the Company’s first successful experience of entering and unloading an Arc 7 ice-class LNG tanker in a Japanese port, which allows the Company to increase the volume of LNG supplies to this country.

“We focus a significant amount of attention to develop and enhance the logistical scheme for our LNG projects,” noted Lev Feodosyev, NOVATEK’s First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board. “The future launch of a transshipment terminal in Kamchatka will significantly expand our opportunities to cost competitively deliver and supply LNG to the entire Asia-Pacific region.”

Source: NOVATEK