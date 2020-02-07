Novel coronavirus – number of confirmed cases continues to rise

The latest situation report no 17 issued by WHO on 6 February 2020 states over 28,200 confirmed cases globally with over 3,700 new cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours. The latest situation dashboard on the WHO website confirms that the virus has now spread to 24 other nations apart from China.

WHO is working closely with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on this new virus, to track the spread and virulence of the virus, and to provide advice to countries and individuals on measures to protect health and prevent the spread of this outbreak.

WHO has released an information video on its website which is available here. It has also released a series of myth busters to spread awareness. The club recommends that this information should be shared with staff to ensure proper hygiene and best practices are followed onboard ships and in members’ offices.

Following the declaration of PHEIC various member states have stepped up their response to detect cases of 2019-nCoV infections and apply prevention and control practices to prevent outbreak. Current estimates of the incubation period range from 1-12.5 days. Most states are imposing restrictions if a vessel or crew has been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Information gathered by BIMCO suggests that most ports in general will require a:

• declaration of health

• information on crew and passenger health and travel history

Wilhelmsen Shipping agency have released a global port restrictions map on their website which has information on the current restrictions in various ports. We recommend that members should also get the latest information from their local agents or through club correspondents to avoid delays.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has also issued guidance which is in line with the WHO recommendations.

Maritime Industry Australia Ltd (MIAL) has created a page on its website providing the most up to date advice that it has available to it from the Australian authorities.

There are reports in the media about supply chain issues and delays in ports which might have a long-term impact on commercial shipping. It is also critical that the crew well being is given top priority. The club recommends the member to give guidance to crew members as there could be an increase in the restrictions on crew disembarkation and crew change especially if the manning is done from China or if the ship will call or has been in China recently.

Standard Club is guided by the views and recommendations issued by the World Heath Organisation (WHO) in respect of this outbreak and advises members to remain vigilant and fully updated with regards to the spread of the virus.​

Source: The Standard Club