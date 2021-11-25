November promotions round sees five maritime lawyers achieve next level career advancement at Hill Dickinson

Recent News

  

Leading international maritime law firm Hill Dickinson has promoted a number of associate lawyers to senior associate positions in its latest promotions round, which this year saw a record number of people advance across the whole group.

The move reflects a period of intense work and commitment throughout the pandemic and the success of the firm’s people-first strategy, combining lateral recruitment at the most senior levels with clear and achievable promotion paths for everyone from within.

The promotions are spread across shipping and maritime teams in the firm’s UK and international offices and take effect from 1 November 2021. Promoted to senior associate are Piraeus-based Harris Kouppas and Iris Vamvaka, Hong Kong-based Clement Lai, Kun Ho Park in Singapore, and Yachts team member Amy Cardale, who is based in London.

Hill Dickinson Marine & Trade Group senior promotions. Top to bottom: Amy Cardale;
Harris Kouppas; Iris Vamvaka; Clement Lai; Kun Ho Park

Congratulating them on their achievement, Hill Dickinson Head of Marine & Trade, Tony Goldsmith, said:

“I am delighted to see so many of our people successfully advancing their legal careers with Hill Dickinson. Growing our own talent is central to our company ethos and it is particularly rewarding to see so many of our next-generation lawyers progressing through the ranks.”
Source: Hill Dickinson

