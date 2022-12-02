Nowhere Networks closes world’s largest deal ever in maritime high-speed internet communication as Stena Line chooses its solution for 32 of its ships

Stena Line, one of the world’s largest ferry operators with over 25,000 yearly departures, has chosen Nowhere Networks as its supplier of fast internet for its fleet. Implementation has started and by the beginning of next year 32 of Stena Line’s ships will be connected to Nowhere Networks high speed internet Network. The total distance of the routes covered will be approximately 4000 km, the largest network of its kind in the world.

Stena Line has been in the market to procure a faster and more reliable high speed wifi-solution to offer its passengers and employees on board. As everything is being connected in today’s digital world, it is only natural to expect good quality connectivity on ships. After having evaluated Nowhere Networks’ long distance internet solution for maritime use during the past six months Stena Line has decided to implement the solution on 32 of its 38 ships.

“We are very proud to have one of the world’s largest shipping companies as a customer. Also, Stena Line is renowned for always being at the forefront of innovation development and we really enjoy working with them,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO, Nowhere Networks.

One of the world’s largest ferry companies with one of the largest fleets in the business, enabling a high frequency of departures. Offers an extensive route and port network in Northern and Western Europe. Stena Line traces its roots to Sweden but is a truly international company. It employs over 5100 employees of close to 40 nationalities across six geographical business regions. It operates 38 vessels across 18 ferry routes and strives to connect Europe for a Sustainable Future. Stena Line offers affordable and seamless ferry transportation for all of its customers with an absolute commitment to safety and reliability and a reduced environmental footprint. Everything it does is based on its core values of care; for its customers, for the resources and for oneother. Its engaged employees put safety first and care for its customers as well as the big little things.

Nowhere Networks is a world leader, a fast-growing high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective internet broadband solution for the shipping industry. It builds networks for high-speed internet in the world and today it owns and operates the largest network in the world in its segment; radio-based broadband for the maritime industry. Nowhere Networks business concept is to provide internet connection with higher speed and higher quality to ships, at a significantly lower cost, compared to older systems and other available solutions in the market. The technical solution consists of a radio communication solution with built-in antenna tracking technology which automatically communicates through a wireless signal from ship to land and keeps the vessels connected at all times. Our intelligent cloud-based software platform scales to over 10,000 vessels and enables automated control and automatic resource optimization of the solution.

Source: Nowhere Networks