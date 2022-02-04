NRF Statement on Senate Introduction of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from Senior Vice President of Government Relations David French after the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) of 2021 was introduced in the Senate. The bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Thune (R-SD) and would modernize the international maritime transportation system.

“The sustained supply chain challenges, exacerbated by increased consumer demand during the coronavirus pandemic, have continued to impact the daily operations of retailers and the greater business community. For nearly two decades the Shipping Act has remained untouched, complicating supply chain disruption issues and adding to port congestion.

“Now more than ever, it is essential that we prioritize and invest in changes to support a modern-day transportation system. We appreciate the work of Senators Klobuchar and Thune to expedite this critical legislation and look forward to supporting its swift consideration in the Senate and conference with the House.”

The House version of the bill, sponsored by Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Dusty Johnson (R-ND), was approved by an overwhelming majority in December. NRF issued a statement applauding the bill’s passage.

