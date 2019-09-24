NRG Marine signs Ifestos Marine Works as Sonihull Distributor

From its base within the New Port of Limassol, Cyprus, Ifestos Marine Works, part of the EDT Offshore Group, offers Dry Dock, Shipyard and Ship Repair Services. Ifestos’ facilities are able to berth vessels up to 160m meaning maintenance and repair works can be undertaken alongside, or alternatively, vessels can be attended at anchorage.

Being centrally-located between the busy shipping lanes of Europe, Asia and Africa, Ifestos Marine Works is ideally situated for Shipowners and Ship Managers needing to dry dock their vessels in Cyprus with minimal downtime.

Having sold and installed a Sonihull 8 ultrasonic anti-fouling system on a Hopper Dredger, Ifestos is now Sonihull’s distributor for Cyprus, Egypt, Israel and Lebanon, which delivers an unmatched combination of qualities, providing effective bio-fouling control in raw seawater (RSW) handling equipment, without the poisonous environmental legacy of biocides, metal compounds or Microplastics.

The system is easy to install, as the ultrasound transducers are bonded to the dry-side of the RSW equipment or pipework being protected. This removes the need for any drilling or welding, and the requirement for extra pressure-testing and Classification surveys.

With simple installation and no expensive anodes to replace, a Sonihull system can reduce capital and MRO costs by up to 95% compared to similar impressed-current anti-fouling systems. Sonihull will reduce maintenance costs, extend maintenance intervals and can facilitate quick mothballing and reactivation without the need to dry-dock.

Source: NRG Marine