NSSLGlobal and Hermann Lohmann Bereederungen GmbH & Co KG extend long-standing partnership with upgraded capabilities

NSSLGlobal, a global leader in satellite communications and IT solutions, and renowned ship management company Hermann Lohmann Bereederungen (HLB) have agreed to extend their existing partnership. HLB continues its digitalisation journey enjoying the operational and economic benefits that SMART technology brings, it will continue to leverage NSSLGlobal’s powerful SMART@SEA intelligent IT management solution, world class VSAT IP@SEA network and FusionIP service on 15 vessels. The new contract highlights the success of their collaboration so far and is underpinned by the direct support HLB receives locally in Germany, this has solidified the trust between the two companies and led to HLB’s decision to broaden its contract with NSSLGlobal.

Since the partnership began in 2018, HLB has experienced a substantial surge in traffic between its vessels and onshore operations. Now, with the upgraded service powered by NSSLGlobal’s SatLink S2X Modems and award-winning FusionIP which seamlessly enables vessels to automatically switch between satellite networks and 4G/3G in coastal waters to achieve unified communications, optimum data speeds and cost efficiencies, HLB will benefit from enhanced connectivity and increased bandwidth.

Henrik Christensen, CEO Continental Europe, NSSLGlobal, said: “In a highly competitive market, this contract extension truly speaks to the trust and confidence Hermann Lohmann Bereederungen has in NSSLGlobal’s expertise and our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class communication solutions to them. We take immense pride in supporting HLB’s operations and contributing to their continued success by providing exceptional service and tailored maritime solutions.”

Echoing this sentiment, Hermann Lohmann, Managing Director of Hermann Lohmann Bereederungen, added: “Extending our partnership with NSSLGlobal is a good business decision for us. Their solutions have consistently proven to be reliable and efficient, enhancing our communication capabilities and expertly supporting our operational needs. The upgraded service with increased bandwidth will take our connectivity across the fleet to new heights, allowing us to optimise our operations.”

Through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, NSSLGlobal remains at the forefront of the satellite communications industry, empowering maritime companies worldwide to navigate the digital era with confidence.

Source: NSSLGlobal