NSSLGlobal launches FUSIONIPLEO, the hybrid network solution fusing its VSAT network with Starlink LEO

NSSLGlobal, the leading independent global satcom and IT solutions provider, and authorised Starlink LEO service partner, has announced the launch of its FUSIONIPLEO solution developed to meet the specialised needs of the maritime industry. Hybrid networks are the future of maritime connectivity and fusing NSSLGlobal’s world-class VSAT network with Starlink’s LEO constellation means that FusionIPLEO will help resolve challenges facing maritime customers, combining high availability business critical comms with high throughput, low latency connectivity for crew welfare services improving crew retention and morale.

Shipping operators’ uptake of digitalisation for operational efficiencies has greatly increased the industry’s need for cost-effective data packages alongside fast download speeds. Accompanying this are crew welfare requirements, with a growing demand for faster, resilient connectivity allowing for better access to social media, video and voice calls with family and friends, as well as gaming and streaming entertainment.

FusionIPLEO, is the result of over three years of testing new LEO network capabilities with different satellite operators, and the equipment and technology needed for government, defence, enterprise and maritime use. FusionIPLEO is a managed service that offers a guaranteed high-availability global VSAT service, combined with the Starlink LEO network’s low latency, high-capacity service. Delivered through [email protected], NSSLGlobal’s powerful virtualised digital platform, the service provides access to a full suite of SMART technology, cybersecurity, crew welfare and IT solutions. This means vessel operators have access to security, reliability and increased options with an L-Band backup for guaranteed connectivity anywhere in the world. Customers also get flexible airtime and support packages to suit their needs, and the option to rent ruggedised marinised equipment.

“We’ve been consistent and vocal in our desire to see crew welfare become a priority, to prevent isolation and mental health issues at sea, help our customers benefit from their investment in training and to aid with long-term planning and crew retention. We’ve developed FUSIONIPLEO to seamlessly integrate the emerging LEO constellations with our VSAT network, and [email protected]’s full suite of SMART services, all easily managed by NSSLGlobal with customer visibility through our proprietary INSIGHT customer portal. NSSLGlobal’s 50+ years in the industry are underpinned by our independence and we continue to provide the right bearer agnostic solutions to our customers. We’re ensuring customers benefit from a complete managed service, one bill and importantly one point of contact for all technical and service queries,” comments Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO, NSSLGlobal.

Source: NSSLGlobal