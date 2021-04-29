NSSLGlobal partners with DDK Positioning to offer enhanced GNSS positioning to its maritime customers

NSSLGlobal, the award-winning satcom and IT solutions provider, has entered a strategic alliance with DDK Positioning (DDK), to incorporate enhanced Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) positioning navigation and timing solutions into NSSLGlobal’s maritime portfolio.

NSSLGlobal will now provide, install and service DDK’s GNSS Precise Point Positioning (PPP) solution which enhances the ability of NSSLGlobal’s customers to precisely locate and track their assets. DDK’s independent GNSS technology is provided exclusively through Iridium’s global satellite constellation, and creates a robust, resilient and completely independent GNSS solution that has an enhanced accuracy of less than 5cm, compared to the standard GPS accuracy of 10m.

Kevin Gaffney, DDK Positioning CEO based in Aberdeen, said: “This partnership is a fantastic fit for DDK Positioning. We are now in a place to provide our clients with our precise positioning solutions globally and we are delighted to formalise our working relationship with NSSLGLobal with the signing of this new strategic alliance. To continue the journey with such a strong and well-respected company such as NSSLGLobal, and with their reach in the market, makes great sense and we are looking forward to the journey that we will have together.”

Paul Rutherford, Service Director, NSSLGlobal, says: “DDK Positioning is leading the field in advanced GNSS positioning. We’re pleased to partner with such an innovative company and to be able to add this technology offering on top of the already extensive navigation and communication portfolio we offer our customers. The system will provide greater location accuracy, along with the ability to help detect and mitigate spoofing,”

Source: NSSLGlobal